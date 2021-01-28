RNA COVID-19 Tests Now Being Accepted for Entry to Montserrat

The Government of Montserrat is now accepting RNA COVID-19 Test results as part requirements for entry to Montserrat.

This decision is outlined in S.R.O. 5 of 2021 which makes amendments to the Public Health SRO-No-80-of-2020-Public-Health-COVID-19-Suppression-No.6-Order.

As a result both PCR COVID-19 Tests and RNA COVID-19 Tests are accepted, however as of January 30, 2021 at 12:01a.m. the tests must be done no earlier than 5 days prior to entry into Montserrat. Individuals travelling to Montserrat must therefore provide the Medical of Health Officer with a copy of a test result document which shows that he or she took either the PCR COVID-19 Test or RNA COVID-19 Test and is negative for COVID19.

The Order also makes amendments to the non-resident technicians section. If a non-resident technician intends to remain in Montserrat for more than 5 days, then that Technician must take a PCR COVID1-9 test or RNA COVID-19 test on day 5 of his stay in Montserrat. The non-Resident Technician who receives a negative test result after day 5 of his stay in Montserrat will still be required to comply with the following:

a) Only be in a public place for the purpose of travelling to and from the place where he is undertaking work as a non-resident technician;

b) Wear a mask at all times while at the place where he is undertaking work;

c) Practice social distancing while at the place where he is undertaking work;

d) Remain at his place of occupancy at all times except when travelling to and from work.

Once 14 days has expired, the non-resident technician will not be subject to (a) and (d).

The amendment order also removes the provision for persons to enter Montserrat if they intend to rent unoccupied premises for more than two months.

S.R.O. 5 of 2021 expires on March 1, 2021 at 5:00a.m.

Read the full changes here –> SRO-No-5-of-2021-Public-Health-Covid-19-Suppression-No.-6-Amendment-No.4-Order