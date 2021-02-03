Schools on Antigua and Barbuda Closed to Manage Community Spread of COVID-19

The Cabinet of Antigua and Barbuda during its weekly meeting held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister the Hon. Gaston Browne, reviewed the regulations and guidelines enacted recently to combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus in Antigua and Barbuda, has made a number of changes to the protocols to further protect the citizens and residents of Antigua and Barbuda.

Cabinet therefore decided on the following:

a. All learning institutions, to include Pre-Schools, Primary, Secondary and Tertiary will move to remote learning with immediate effect for 14 days, in the first instance, resuming on February 22nd;

b. Citizens and residents are reminded that government has instituted a waiver of duties and ABST on the importation of all computers and related devices for educational purposes;

c. Funerals are limited to a maximum of 25 persons with the exception of Official and State Funerals which are managed by the State;

d. Persons sentenced to or placed on remand at Her Majesty’s Prison or any other penal institution will be subjected to a COVID-19 test prior to their entry and upon their departure from the institution to protect the prison and general population;

e. Only authorized and approved taxi operators will be allowed to collect visitors and returning nationals and residents from the V.C. Bird International Airport;

f. The Government will further increase targeted COVID-19 testing across the state to include but not limited to teachers, nurses, airport workers, military and police officers;

g. Government will move to appoint at least fifty (50) additional special constables to ensure stricter compliance of all COVID-19 protocols;

h. The Cabinet reminds the general public of its responsibility to each other by adhering to the various protocols designed to manage the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Cabinet also reiterated that all should practice proper hand sanitization protocols, the wearing of mask and observing social distancing.