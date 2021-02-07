Cabinet Discussing New Measures As Montserrat Confirms 4 Active COVID-19 Cases

The Cabinet is expected to announce additional measures now that confirmation of two additional COVID-19 cases was received.

According to a statement from the Government Information Unit, the Ministry of Health and Social Services today received confirmation of two new COVID-19 cases on Montserrat; bringing the number of active cases to four.

The two new cases are linked to the cases announced on Saturday February 6, 2021. The two new cases were confirmed from 19 contacts tested on Saturday. Both individuals are currently isolated at their homes.

On Saturday evening, the island began a seven-day nightly curfew which runs from 7PM to 5AM. Additionally, bars, restaurants and shops have been ordered closed by 6:30PM each night. The wearing of masks by frontline workers is now mandatory when engaging with the public, who must also be wearing masks.

Read the full list of new orders here…

The contact tracing process continues by the Ministry of Health. Individuals who are experiencing symptoms such as cough fever or difficulty breathing should also contact the Ministry of Health urgently, on 496-9724 or 491-2802/2836/2552.

The public is advised to be vigilant and practice the recommended COVID-19 social distancing and health precautionary measures.

Cabinet is meeting today to discuss these new developments and the Government of Montserrat will provide a further update this afternoon (Sunday February 7, 2021).

The confirmation of four active cases brings the overall number of confirmed cases on Montserrat since March 2020 to 17.