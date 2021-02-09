Online Learning Begins Wednesday for Montserrat Secondary School

Online learning will begin Wednesday for students of the Montserrat Secondary School.

Schools on island have switched to teaching online to ensure students stay on task as with the current lockdown tightening, they were asked to close.

Students were sent access codes via email based on their current timetable for their Google Classroom. All are expected to dress appropriately for school as well as to exhibit proper conduct and etiquette.

Students and parents who have not received the access codes, should contact the school via WhatsApp – 496-6711.