Ministry of Health Confirms 6th Active COVID-19 Case

The Ministry of Health and Social Services has confirmed a 6th active case of COVID -19 on the island.

The individual was identified through the continued efforts of health staff to trace the known contacts of persons infected with the virus.

The ministry also confirmed that all active cases are in home –isolation and recovering well.

Investigations will continue in an effort to isolate and treat any other local cases and prevent further spread of the COVID- 19 virus.

Residents are reminded to continue to practice frequent and thorough handwashing with soap and water, disinfection of surroundings, covering coughs and sneezes, wearing a face-covering and maintaining social distance to halt the spread of the virus. These simple measures, remain highly effective in infection prevention and control.

Anyone experiencing symptoms such as sore throat, cough and runny nose; as well as sudden loss of smell or taste, nausea or diarrhea should contact the “flu- hotline” (496-9724) during working hours, and the casualty department (491-2836/2552/ 2802) after hours.