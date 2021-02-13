Montserrat COVID-19 Cases Remain at 6

In an update issued today (Saturday February 13), the Ministry of Health and Social Services has indicated that 17 individuals were investigated for COVID-19 in the past 48 hours, and all have returned negative.

The number of local active cases therefore remains at six. At present there are no hospitalizations due to COVID -19. All persons remain in home isolation where they are recovering well.

Officials within the Ministry of Health and Socials Services are calling for residents to remain committed to the lockdown orders, practice good hygiene, social distancing and wearing of face coverings.

Additionally, residents are reminded that the Ministry’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme continues. To register for vaccination, contact the Health Centre of your choice: St. John’s: 491-5218, Cudjoe Head 491-5258, St. Peter’s: 491-5436 or Salem: 491-5256.

Anyone experiencing symptoms such as sore throat, cough and runny nose; as well as sudden loss of smell or taste, nausea or diarrhea should contact the “flu- hotline” (496-9724) during working hours, and the casualty department (491-2836/2552/ 2802) after hours.