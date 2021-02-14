Join the Love in Lockdown Challenge

It’s Valentine’s Day!!!

Happy Love Day where ever you are celebrating. On Montserrat, we are in lockdown and under a 24-hour-curfew and Victor’s Supermarket wanted to encourage everyone to make it special no matter what.

From today, until Friday, February 19,2021 you can submit videos of how you are sharing love to your special someone. The video which gets the most views/likes on Facebook or Instagram wins a Standard Picnic from Discover Picnics.

We will announce the winner on Monday, February 22, 2021.

If you love romance novels, take a read of this short story from our editor Nerissa Golden.

Love Under Lockdown Blurb

Finding love is the last thing on Andrea Reid’s mind when her travel business disappears overnight because of a global pandemic. Forced to find another way to support her four-year-old, and with all the restrictions thwarting her money-making plans, she must face her fears and try something new. Her reclusive neighbor David Canoe comes to the rescue. Who knew you could find love under lockdown?

Enjoy these two videos from vocalist Nia Golden with her band.