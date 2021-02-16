You Can Now Register for COVID-19 Vaccine Online

A new online registration system for the COVID-19 vaccine has been launched by the Ministry of Health.

As of today, Tuesday February 16, 2021, everyone over the age of 18 can register their interest in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine using the online system.

The online registration system is a part of the Ministry’s comprehensive vaccination deployment plan and can be accessed by logging onto www.gov.ms/vaccination .

Alongside this online registration option, telephone registration also continues at the health centre of your choice: St. John’s: 491-5218, Cudjoe Head 491-5258, St. Peter’s: 491-5436 or Salem: 491-5256.

Last week, Monday February 8, the Ministry of Health and Social Services began the process of administering the Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine on Montserrat. As of 12:00p.m. today (February 16), 681 persons have registered by telephone, with 456 persons vaccinated with the first dose.

Nurse Violet Brown, Manager of the Expanded Programme of Immunization, said “The online registration system will assist in enhancing the planning and implementation of the vaccine as part of the Ministry’s Immunization Programme. We will also utilize this website platform to provide FAQ (Frequently Asked Questions) and information on the COVID-19 vaccine as a part of the public education programme. The FAQ information on the site is geared at ensuring that the population is ready and willing to be vaccinated, which is of paramount importance to the success of this programme and to the transitioning of Montserrat to a post COVID-19 position”.

“I also would like to give special thanks to the Department of Information Technology & e-Government Services (DITES) for their technical support and accomplishing this for us. Please log on to www.gov.ms/vaccination to register your interest in receiving the vaccine.”

For further information, persons may contact the ministry’s hotlines at 496-9724 or 491-5218.

The first batch of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine, containing 3000 doses, arrived on Montserrat from the United Kingdom at 3:47p.m. on Wednesday February 3, 2021.

Persons are reminded that anyone experiencing any flu-like symptoms such as sore throat, cough, sudden loss of smell or taste, nausea or diarrhea should contact the “flu- hotline” (496-9724) during working hours, and the casualty department (491-2836/2552/ 2802) after hours.