ECCB Digital Dialogue: How Digitalisation Has Transformed Economies and Societies

“Pandemic and Digital Transformation” will be the focus of the next session of ECCB Digital Dialogues which resumes on 25 February.

The Governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB), Timothy N. J. Antoine will moderate the session which will continue to explore how digitalisation has transformed the economies and societies of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The panel will comprise: The Honourable Minister for Information and Communication Technology in the Government of Saint Christopher (St Kitts) and Nevis – Akilah Byron-Nisbett; Head of Regulatory Affairs, Caribbean Cable and Wireless Communications – David A. Cox; and Technical Advisor, Office of the Prime Minister of The Bahamas – Kristie Powell.

The ECCB is cognisant that the pandemic has exposed serious infrastructural gaps and inequitable access to connectivity and digital tools. The panel will discuss how these and other issues can be addressed to safeguard the region’s economic recovery, resilience and transformation.

The ECCB Digital Dialogues will be broadcast live on the ECCB’s Facebook page and YouTube channel and on radio stations across the ECCU from 10:00 a.m. The public is invited to participate in this important conversation and to share their views on specific

issues during the real-time survey segment.