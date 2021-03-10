Good News – All Montserrat Cases Recover From COVID-19

The Ministry of Health and Social Services confirmed Wednesday, the recovery of Montserrat’s last three confirmed cases of COVID-19. This means that active cases on island fall to zero.

During the most recent outbreak, which began on February 3rd, seven people tested positive for the virus but experienced only mild symptoms of the disease. with no complications. All have now recovered.

Ministry of Health officials advised that residents should remain cautious of their practices even with no active cases of COVID-19.

“As we celebrate this milestone, we must remember lessons learned from this last incident of COVID-19. The outbreak showed how easily infection can spread. Adhering to quarantine protocols is absolutely important to ensure public safety. All residents should also continue hand hygiene, social distancing and the wearing of face coverings until we are advised that it is safe to return to normalcy.”

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Montserrat has seen a total of 20 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one death.