Helping Hands for Glendon Charity Makes First Equipment Purchase

The local charity Helping Hands for Glendon said it has made its first purchase of equipment for the island’s hospital.

“The month of March was a brilliant month for Helping Hands for Glendon. We celebrated St Patrick’s Day with our ‘Feel Good Friday’s’ and raised through: Go Fund Me – £4384, PayPal – £101.38, Cash donations – £840, Bank of Montserrat – $24,178 EC dollars. This totals $44,082.28 EC dollars.