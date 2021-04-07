Government of Montserrat Reverses FREE Ride Decision on CalvinAir Helicopters

The Government of Montserrat has decided to charge for helicopter travel.

On Friday, passengers began to receive emails from CalvinAir Helicopters that fares will noq cost $170 one-way.

Discover Montserrat had previously reported that the government would be absorbing the cost of tbe travel as it was a temporary measure during the upcoming closure at the John A. Osborne Airport and passengers would only need to pay the relevant airport taxes and fees associated with their trip.

According to the Access Division, CalvinAir Helicopters, based in Antigua, will be providing air transportation between Montserrat and Antigua two times per day during the closure of the John A. Osborne Airport.

The service will operate from April 11 to April 21, 2021 and passengers will have to pay the usual airport taxes and fees associated with regular travel.

The Helicopter Service by CalvinAir will be provided two times a day as follows:

Antigua to Montserrat at 9:00am | Montserrat to Antigua at 9:40am

Antigua to Montserrat at 4:00pm | Montserrat to Antigua at 4:40pm

The helicopter will be landing at the John A. Osborne Airport. Passengers are expected to follow the regular travel procedures as with the fixed-wing aircraft; that is, immigration, security, payment of airport taxes and fees etc. from the departure lounge.

Check-in times for both Montserrat and Antigua, would be 1 hour before flight time.

When calling the reservations line to book a flight, please be prepared to provide approximate passenger weight and baggage weight.

The Calvin Air desk is located in the Departure terminal at the V C Bird Intl Airport. Nearby where check-ins are done by SVG Air. Their operations would be facilitated by Express Handlers. There is also a Calvin Air logo situated above the desk area.

The helicopters can accommodate maximum six passengers per trip. Travellers are encouraged to call and register their flight times as soon as possible, to facilitate proper scheduling.

Please note on Tuesday, April 13th and Tuesday, April 20th , the service will depart Antigua at 9:00a.m. and depart Montserrat at 5:00p.m.

The public is asked to note that the operation schedule is subject to change due to any unforeseen conditions.

Customers are therefore advised to reassess their travel arrangements considering this update regarding air access.

For reservation and bookings, customers are requested to contact CALVINAIR at 268-789-4354.

Agents Details:

Antigua – Express Handlers – (268)-484-1324 – expresshandlers2010@gmail.com

Montserrat – Emerald Travel Services – (664)-392-3877 – emeraldtravelservicesmni@gmail.com