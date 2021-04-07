Rescheduled Soufriere Hills Volcano Conference Cancelled

The SHV25 Conference Committee said today they will no longer be hosting the rescheduled conference in July. Rather, they will be looking towards the next major milestone for Montserrat’s volcano.

In a letter to stakeholders, Dr. Victoria Miller, chair of the committee said “due to the health and travel impacts from the global COVID-19 pandemic, the Soufrière Hills Volcano 25 Years On (SHV25) conference that was due to be held in Montserrat last July

2020 was postponed to 12-16 July 2021. … we are yet to reach a point where a safe and successful conference could be held here on Montserrat this year. Rather than postponing the conference by another year the decision was made to cancel SHV25 and instead plan for the next milestone to commemorate the anniversary of the start of the eruption at Soufrière Hills Volcano.

“On behalf of the SHV25 Conference Committee I would like to extend our thanks to everyone who indicated that they wished to attend the conference and I hope that you will consider joining us in 2025 when hopefully we can share our discussions, ideas and indeed our memories from this eruption and to relax and lime in true Caribbean style.

“Montserrat, the Montserrat Volcano Observatory (MVO) and The University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre look forward to seeing you at the Soufrière Hills Volcano 30 Years On (SHV30) Conference in 2025,” Miller announced.

To learn more about the Soufriere Hills Volcano watch the series of MVO talks that were recorded to mark the 25 year anniversary at

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLfPEyycC2g55MyqtmacaewEFAJ5hBmyGj