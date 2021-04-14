Montserrat Association for Persons with Disabilities AGM Today

Today, Wednesday April 14 will be the 9th Annual General Meeting of the Montserrat Association for Persons with Disabilities Inc.

Scheduled to begin at 4:30PM at the Brades Arts & Education Centre the hour-long event will be chaired by Nerissa Golden.

Permanent Secretary (Ag) Ministry of Health, Education & Community Lyston Skerritt is to be the featured guest speaker. Other presentations are to be delivered by Vice President Steve ‘Jester’ Weekes and Campaign & Public Relations Officer Craig Brewin.

Following the presentation of annual reports, there will be elections for the new board.

Interested community members are invited to attend and join the MAPD.

Read some of Craig Brewin’s thoughts on how the matter of disabilities are handled on Montserrat.

Learn more about the non-profit by contacting them Montserrat Association for Persons with Disabilities | Facebook