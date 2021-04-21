Rotaract Club of Montserrat Donates to St. Vincent & the Grenadines’ Volcanic Relief Efforts

The Rotaract Club of Montserrat in collaboration with the Vincentian community in Montserrat, hosted a relief drive for the volcanic crisis in St. Vincent & the Grenadines on Saturday April 17th.

Members of the public were asked to donate essential products to include household, personal care and non-perishable items while patronizing the sale of breakfast and lunch from the Vincentian Community.

At the end of the donation drive, there was a total of 15 packed barrels of essential items as well as 293 bottles of water and $945.00 in monetary donations.

2020-2021 President of the Rotaract Club of Montserrat, Shaqueilla Samuel stated “As a service club whose principles lies on humanitarianism, I am very proud of the members of the Rotaract Club of Montserrat who rose to the occasion in rendering support to our fellow brothers and sisters in St. Vincent & the Grenadines. We are beyond grateful and would like to thank the Montserrat community who came out and supported in any way possible, as this would not have been as impactful as it was without your continued support.

The support was way more than anticipated and this in itself speaks volume. We plan to continue working closely with the Vincentian community here on island, as we are cognizant from our own experiences, that recovering from a volcanic eruption of this magnitude, does not happen overnight. Once again, we are most grateful for the continued support of the Montserrat community in our endeavors.”

