UK Maintains Aid Support Levels for Montserrat’s 2021/22 Budget

The Government of Montserrat has been notified by the UK Government that it’s contribution to Montserrat’s 2021-2022 recurrent budget will be £23.6 million. This allocation will maintain the core support at the same level

as the previous year (2020-2021), says a release from the Information Unit.

Montserrat’s Premier and Minister of Finance, Joseph E. Farrell along with other government officials are expected to engage in further discussions with the UK Government over the next few days as they reprioritise and finalise the budget. This will be followed by the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the one-year financial aid settlement.

In 2019, the UK Aid support stood at £23,183,558. Last year, it was £27,099,996, which included additional COVID-19 support of £2.5million. (See DevTracker here…)

There was concern that as the UK vowed to cut it’s Overseas Development Assistance (ODA), through which Montserrat receives its grant-in-aid, that the contributions to the island would be reduced.

Given the economic pressures being experienced globally due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Premier Farrell said he is pleased with this outcome.

“The Government and people of Montserrat express gratitude to the UK Government for committing this level of financial support during what we know is an extremely difficult economic period for the UK Government. We are thankful that the UK’s support to Montserrat has not declined as a result of the financial challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Budget details will be presented by the Minister of Finance during the 2021-2022 Budget Address in the Legislative Assembly in May 2021. The exact date and time will be communicated to the public once finalised.

