Lauretta Daley of Blyss Day Spa Shows How to Make a Foot Soak with Products from Victor’s Supermarket

*This is a paid promotion
Weekends are the perfect time to practice some foot love. You spend all week standing on them and squeezing them into shoes. Set them free and show them love with this easy foot soak.
Lauretta Daley is a Health, Beauty and Holistic Therapist who operates Blyss Day Spa in Drummonds. In this video, she shows us how to make a foot soak to ease tired feet.
Ingredients were found at Victor’s Supermarket in Davy Hill. All you will need is a jar, Epson salt and baking soda. If you wish and have some essential oils on hand, you can add them to the mix. Have a large plastic bowl in which to put your feet with water set to your preferred temperature. Watch the video for the details.
