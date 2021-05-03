Professor Sir Hilary Beckles Gets 2nd Term as The UWI Vice Chancellor

The University of the West Indies (The UWI) is pleased to advise of appointments and reappointments for members of its senior Executive Management approved at its annual business meeting of University Council.

Regarded as the regional university’s highest governing body, the University Council, chaired by Chancellor Robert Bermudez, met virtually on Friday, April 30, 2021. The Council is authorised by The UWI’s Charter and Statutes to review the work of the University together with the audited statement of accounts and makes required appointments of new and returning Executives, Deans and Senior Managers.

Among the key decisions made by the University Council was the approval of the reappointment of Professor Sir Hilary Beckles as Vice-Chancellor of the regional university for a second, six-year term.

Earlier in the public session of the meeting, broadcast live on UWItv, Professor Sir Hilary Beckles presented a detailed report of the 2019/2020 academic year in review to the Council, entitled, Off we go on the Revenue Revolution.

A distinguished academic, international thought leader, United Nations committee official, and global public activist in the field of social justice and minority empowerment, Sir Hilary was first appointed as the 8th Vice-Chancellor of The UWI in May 2015. He has a legacy of over 40 years of distinguished service to the regional university, which has encompassed the roles of Professor of Economic History, Pro Vice-Chancellor for Undergraduate Studies, and a 13-year tenure as Principal of The UWI Cave Hill Campus in Barbados.

Several other senior executive appointments were also approved at the April 30 sitting of the University Council. Professor Clive Landis, Pro Vice-Chancellor for Undergraduate Studies was confirmed as new Principal of The UWI, Cave Hill Campus in Barbados, succeeding Professor the Most Honourable Violet Eudine Barriteau, who proceeds into retirement. Incumbent Pro Vice-Chancellor and Principal of The UWI St Augustine Campus in Trinidad and Tobago, Professor Brian Copeland was approved for a post-retirement extension. Professor Ian Boxill was also approved for an extension as Deputy Principal of The UWI Mona Campus in Jamaica. Mrs Laleta Davis-Mattis was reappointed as University Counsel and Head of the Legal Unit, based at The UWI Regional Headquarters in Jamaica.

All the mentioned appointments and reappointments take effect from August 1, 2021.

A recorded broadcast which includes Vice-Chancellor report to the University Council is available here.

The full, published report is accessible via www.uwi.edu/vcreport.

About The UWI

The UWI has been and continues to be a pivotal force in every aspect of Caribbean development; residing at the centre of all efforts to improve the well-being of people across the region.

From a university college of London in Jamaica with 33 medical students in 1948, The UWI is today an internationally respected, global university with near 50,000 students and five campuses: Mona in Jamaica, St. Augustine in Trinidad and Tobago, Cave Hill in Barbados, Five Islands in Antigua and Barbuda and its Open Campus, and 10 global centres in partnership with universities in North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa and Europe.

The UWI offers over 800 certificate, diploma, undergraduate and postgraduate degree options in Culture, Creative and Performing Arts, Food and Agriculture, Engineering, Humanities and Education, Law, Medical Sciences, Science and Technology, Social Sciences, and Sport. As the Caribbean’s leading university, it possesses the largest pool of Caribbean intellect and expertise committed to confronting the critical issues of our region and wider world.

Ranked among the top universities in the world, by the most reputable ranking agency, Times Higher Education, The UWI is the only Caribbean-based university to make the prestigious lists. In 2020, it earned ‘Triple 1st’ rankings—topping the Caribbean; and in the top in the tables for Latin America and the Caribbean, and global

Golden Age universities (between 50 and 80 years old). The UWI is also featured among the top universities on THE’s Impact Rankings for its response to the world’s biggest concerns, outlined in the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including Good Health and Wellbeing; Gender Equality and Climate Action.

For more, visit www.uwi.edu.