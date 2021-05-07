Montserrat Red Cross to Host Community First Aid Training

In an effort to build resilience, the Montserrat Red Cross will be hosting a series of First Aid training across the island during the month of May.

International Red Cross Day, which is celebrated on Saturday, May 8, will be commemorated all month long, starting with a week of activities.

Director Glen Francis said the reason for the community trainings was to build resilience and that “not every event should end in a disaster. There will be more people in the community who can render first aid.”

There is to be one training session per community. While there is no need to pre-register the capacity is limited to 15 and on a first-come first-served basis.

The schedule of community trainings is as follows: (All sessions begin at 6:30PM)

Davy Hill – Monday, May 10 – Davy Hill Community Centre

Brades – Wednesday, May 12 – Brades Arts & Education Centre

Drummonds – Monday, May 17 – – DMCA Conference Room. A Shuttle service from Drummonds to DMCA and return will be available.

Lookout – Wednesday, May 19 – Lookout Primary School Auditorium

St. Peter’s – Tuesday, May 25 – Old St. Peter’s School Room

St. John’s – Wednesday, May 26 – St. John’s Community Centre

Salem – Monday, May 31 – Pentecostal Church downstairs

Haitian and Hispanic communities will also have opportunity for First Aid training in their language in early June.

Other upcoming events are a breakfast sale at the former Ryan’s Complex in Brades on Saturday May 8 and a church service at Cavalla Hill Methodist Church on Sunday, May 9.

Please note:

Free. Do not need to register.

Wear mask throughout the training and social distancing.

No practicing on each other. If you come with a member of your household you can practice together.

Source: Wednesday May 5, 2021 “Montserrat Red Cross Announces International Red Cross Week Initiatives” | Montserrat Radio Echo (wordpress.com)