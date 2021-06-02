Father’s Encouraged to Register for Special Event at the Montserrat Public Library

For the first time, the Montserrat Public Library will be hosting an event aimed at offering support and encouragement to fathers.

This event, will be held on Saturday June 19th, 2021 starting at 10:30a.m. at the public library. The aim is to help fathers engage with their children, especially in the area of reading and other activities.

The main presenter will be Motivational Speaker and Life Coach Eugene Skerritt, who will speak on the topic “Your Children, Your Legacy”. Additionally, various presentations will be conducted among other activities showcasing what the library has to offer to members of the public.

Senior Clerical Officer at the Public Library, Fiona Meade said, the event was conceptualized to coincide with Father’s Day, as part of efforts to encourage more men on island to be engaged in reading and other activities with their children.

Registration is now open and interested persons should contact the library by phone on 664-491-4706 for more information or to register themselves, father, husband or significant other. Registration closes on Wednesday June 16th , 2021.

Commenting on the various activities organized by the Library, Meade added that this event and various other events/activities at the library are not just about sitting and reading, but also being a positive influence in children’s education.

Meade further noted that, various gifts and surprises will be handed out throughout the event, including a special prize for one guest who will win a three-night stay for two at Chez Mango Villa. Chez Mango Villa is the main sponsor for the event. .

COVID-19 protocols will be in place during this event.