MAC and Trade Division to Host Produced in Montserrat Expo During Calabash Festival

The Montserrat Arts Council and the Trade and Quality Infrastructure Division, Office of the Premier have joined forces to host an event dubbed, P.R.I.M.E-Produced in Montserrat Expo.

PRIME is the designated Montserrat marketplace for all things produced in Montserrat. It is the ideal platform whereby locally created goods and services are given the spotlight treatment. This spotlight empowers businesses to:

 Market their products to a wider cross-section of the population and gain added exposure

 Fuel and expand revenue and sales opportunities

 Network with other entrepreneurs and businesses

 Build customer relations and engage with customers and;

 Demonstrate the functionalities of their goods and/or services

Over the last year, private sector entities have endured a tumultuous experience, having lost customers, reduced income streams, amongst many other challenges. This experience is also compounded by the restrictive travel environment which isolates many of the local businesses from previously anticipated customer peaks throughout the year.

It was out of these circumstances that PRIME was birthed, with an expectation of providing a practical outlet for businesses to not only showcase their products, but a retail space opened to Montserrat residents. The event will also be live streamed via social media and provides an even farther reach for business opportunities.

PRIME 2021 will be held during the Calabash Week of Activities and is scheduled for 23rd and 24th July, 2021. The event will be hosted at the Montserrat Cultural Centre from 9am to 6pm.

Interested persons who want to be a part of PRIME should register by contacting:

 The Montserrat Arts Council at 1 664-491-8555/8556 or email info@artscouncil.ms

 The Trade and Quality Infrastructure Division at 1 664-491-2066 or email trade@gov.ms.

Registration closes on Monday 14th June, 2021.

It is PRIME time for local businesses to exhibit Montserrat-made products to Montserrat and the world.

Related