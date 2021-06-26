Saturday Morning Breakfast Spots on Montserrat

It’s Saturday morning and you’re hungry but don’t want to cook.
Guess what? You’re in luck because you don’t need to. Here’s our list of places you can get a hearty breakfast even if you don’t make it until lunch.
Annie’s at Carr’s Bay – Get a local brekky with lots of saltfish, ground provisions and of course Johnny Cakes.
Don’t rush off. Sit and chill with the locals and enjoy the sea breeze and souse or whatever soup Annie has bubbling.
Grand Phoenix – They put emojis on your pancakes :D.
Their menu offers local, American and international options for breakfast. You can also order porridge, eggs your way and they serve classic Caribbean meals and saltfish and ducana on the weekends.
Saturdays mean waffles at Hilltop Coffee House. It is located right where the name says, on Hilltop, St. Peters. You won’t miss the sign and you certainly don’t want to miss this warm treat topped with your favourite things.
Waffles are served from 9AM to 1PM so get hopping.
Olveston House serves breakfast as long as there are guests in house. However, you can make a special request if you’ve got a large group to feed and they don’t have special events on schedule.