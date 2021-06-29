UK Ships to Conduct Annual Disaster Relief Exercise in Montserrat in July

RFA Wave Knight and HMS Medway are scheduled to visit Montserrat from July 4th to July 6th to conduct their annual exercise in Humanitarian Aid Disaster Relief (HADR) in preparation for Hurricane Season.

Both ships completed a circumnavigation of Montserrat on Monday morning ahead of their formal visit over the weekend. The RMDF and Royal Montserrat Police Service (RMPS) will be working with the crews of RFA Wave Knight and HMS Medway in a limited capacity during the visit to the island and the members of the ship will have no contact with the general public on Montserrat.

The HADR exercises will take place in the Corkhill and Foxes Bay areas. The ship’s helicopter will be flying throughout the exercise period to bring Royal Marines, Engineers and equipment ashore, as they would do in response to a hurricane emergency.

The Governor’s Office is strongly urging farmers or other people who may be in the Exclusion Zone in the Plymouth, Foxes Bay and Cork Hill areas from between July 4th to 6th to maintain a safe distance from any military personnel encountered to avoid any

potential COVID-19 exposure.