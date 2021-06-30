Rotary Family in Montserrat Inducts 2021 – 22 Executive Boards

Last weekend, the Rotary Club of Montserrat inducted its executive boards for the upcoming Rotary year commencing July 1, 2021.

According to a release from the club, “this vibrant cadre of individuals is poised and ready to lead Rotary Montserrat into 2022 and beyond, functioning under the theme, Serve to Change Lives. We consider Rotary as a staple within our Society, and as such, take this opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to maintaining a strong and positive presence within our local community.”

Under the umbrella of Rotary International, is their partner club, the Rotaract Club of Montserrat, and their sponsor club, the Interact Club of Montserrat. These two groups also inducted new leadership.

Sincere gratitude was extended to the outgoing executives of all three clubs, who worked faithfully and tirelessly over the past 12 months to ensure the success of Rotary Montserrat. Special mention must be made of club leaders Immediate Past Presidents, Linda Dias, Shaqueilla Samuel and Beyoncé Osborne, who were at the helm of these organizations, and whose herculean efforts have allowed the various clubs to strive and prosper, even amidst challenging situations, and unprecedented circumstances such as COVID-19. Thanks was also expressed to Past President Jermaine Wade who served as the Assistant Governor for the year.

The statement said “we the members and friends of Rotary are deeply appreciative of your contribution to the success of the organization, and extend best wishes to you as you depart from these most noble roles. We know that you will continue to give of your best to Rotary, and we do look forward to your support in all future initiatives.”

The new representatives who will assume the named posts effective July 1, 2021 are:

Rotary Club of Montserrat

President – Siobhan Tuitt

Immediate – Past President Linda Dias

President Elect – Jenzil Skerritt

Community Services Director – Kimmora Ward

Secretary – Audris Jno Baptiste

Treasurer – Keri Don Matthew

Foundation Director -. Deonne Semple

Membership Director – Linda Dias

Public Image Director – Michelle Cassell

Fundraising Director – Jenzil Skerritt

Rotaract Club of Montserrat

President – Vanice Tuitt

Vice President – Amuelle Kirnon

Secretary – Kenita Barzey

Club Finance Director – Sophy David

Community Services Director -. Oswen Carty

International Services Director – Jayesh Sadhwani

Club Services Director – Juana Osborne

Professional Services Director -. Vanessa Mark

Public Relations Director – Anna Johnson

Interact Club of Montserrat

President – Mohit Sadhwani

Vice President -. Keturah Daley

Secretary – Carisa Brudy

Treasurer – Lauren Estwick

Public Relations Director – Trevor Howe

Professional Development Director – Ladessa Irish

International Service Director – Josiah Persaud

Community Service Director -. Shay-Reese Chambers

Club Service Director – Nyack Webster

Assistant Secretary/Treasurer – Shary Barzey

This year also sees the appointment of Ms. Evangeline Allen as the Assistant Governor for the Rotary Club of Montserrat.

During the annual installation ceremony on June 26th , Special Awards were distributed to club members who have displayed exemplary service to the club. These members were:

President’s Award for Leadership and Service – Siobhan Tuitt

Rotarian of the Year Award – Yvette Lee

Above & Beyond Award – Keri Matthew

Director of the Year Award – Deonne Semple

Rotaractor of the Year Award – Stephonelle Francois

Director of the Year Award – Stevika Rodney

Interactor of the Year Award – Jirah James

Above & Beyond Award – Shannon White

Director of the Year Award – Tevique Benjamin