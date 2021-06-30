Rotary Family in Montserrat Inducts 2021 – 22 Executive Boards

Last weekend, the Rotary Club of Montserrat inducted its executive boards for the upcoming Rotary year commencing July 1, 2021.
According to a release from the club, “this vibrant cadre of individuals is poised and ready to lead Rotary Montserrat into 2022 and beyond, functioning under the theme, Serve to Change Lives. We consider Rotary as a staple within our Society, and as such, take this opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to maintaining a strong and positive presence within our local community.”
Under the umbrella of Rotary International, is their partner club, the Rotaract Club of Montserrat, and their sponsor club, the Interact Club of Montserrat. These two groups also inducted new leadership.
Sincere gratitude was extended to the outgoing executives of all three clubs, who worked faithfully and tirelessly over the past 12 months to ensure the success of Rotary Montserrat. Special mention must be made of club leaders Immediate Past Presidents, Linda Dias, Shaqueilla Samuel and Beyoncé Osborne, who were at the helm of these organizations, and whose herculean efforts have allowed the various clubs to strive and prosper, even amidst challenging situations, and unprecedented circumstances such as COVID-19. Thanks was also expressed to Past President Jermaine Wade who served as the Assistant Governor for the year.
The statement said “we the members and friends of Rotary are deeply appreciative of your contribution to the success of the organization, and extend best wishes to you as you depart from these most noble roles. We know that you will continue to give of your best to Rotary, and we do look forward to your support in all future initiatives.”
The new representatives who will assume the named posts effective July 1, 2021 are:
Rotary Club of Montserrat
President – Siobhan Tuitt
Immediate – Past President Linda Dias
President Elect – Jenzil Skerritt
Community Services Director – Kimmora Ward
Secretary – Audris Jno Baptiste
Treasurer – Keri Don Matthew
Foundation Director -. Deonne Semple
Membership Director – Linda Dias
Public Image Director – Michelle Cassell
Fundraising Director – Jenzil Skerritt
Rotaract Club of Montserrat
President – Vanice Tuitt
Vice President – Amuelle Kirnon
Secretary – Kenita Barzey
Club Finance Director – Sophy David
Community Services Director -. Oswen Carty
International Services Director – Jayesh Sadhwani
Club Services Director – Juana Osborne
Professional Services Director -. Vanessa Mark
Public Relations Director – Anna Johnson
Interact Club of Montserrat
President – Mohit Sadhwani
Vice President -. Keturah Daley
Secretary – Carisa Brudy
Treasurer – Lauren Estwick
Public Relations Director – Trevor Howe
Professional Development Director – Ladessa Irish
International Service Director – Josiah Persaud
Community Service Director -. Shay-Reese Chambers
Club Service Director – Nyack Webster
Assistant Secretary/Treasurer – Shary Barzey
This year also sees the appointment of Ms. Evangeline Allen as the Assistant Governor for the Rotary Club of Montserrat.
During the annual installation ceremony on June 26th , Special Awards were distributed to club members who have displayed exemplary service to the club. These members were:
President’s Award for Leadership and Service – Siobhan Tuitt
Rotarian of the Year Award – Yvette Lee
Above & Beyond Award – Keri Matthew
Director of the Year Award – Deonne Semple
Rotaractor of the Year Award – Stephonelle Francois
Director of the Year Award – Stevika Rodney
Interactor of the Year Award – Jirah James
Above & Beyond Award – Shannon White
Director of the Year Award – Tevique Benjamin