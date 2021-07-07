Montserrat’s Premier Expresses Condolences to the People of Haiti on the Assassination of President Moises

Montserrat’s Premier and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Joseph E. Farrell has extended profound condolences to the Government and people of Haiti on the assassination of their President, His Excellency Jovenel Moise, on Wednesday July 7, 2021.

Premier Farrell asked that Montserratians pray in earnest for the peace and stability of Haiti despite this very difficult and challenging situation. In particular, the premier noted that Montserrat stands in firm solidarity with the local Haitian community and our prayers and thoughts are with them and the Moise family at this time. Haiti is a full member of CARICOM and in that respect, the premier promises to continue to work with the other CARICOM Heads of Government to support the Republic of Haiti in finding a way forward

that is sustainable and non-violent.

Premier Farrell further conveyed that the Government and people of Montserrat join with the regional and international community in offering our most fervent prayers and best wishes for the speedy recovery of First Lady Martine Moise, wife of President Moise, who was injured during the attack and remains in critical condition.