Jadine Soca Deva and DJ ShakerHD Produce Football Anthem for the Emerald Boys

Montserrat is more keenly associated with the game of cricket. Scroll your Facebook timeline and you will know who the West Indies fans are and whether the team is having a good day. In more recent times, the national football team has been giving Montserratians at home and in the Diaspora a lot to shout about.
Jadine “Soca Deva” Greenaway took her love for the Emerald Boys and the work they have been putting in to make Montserrat a team that global media are talking about, to the next level. She wrote an anthem for them.
The singer took to her Facebook page in 2019 after a successful season for the team and began to riff on a melody she said came to her in the shower. The video got a lot of attention but it was another Montserratian artist who encouraged her to take it further. Vallis “DJ ShakerHD” Weekes who is a producer based in the London, kept pestering Jadine to do more with the song. However, she did not think she was much of a songwriter and kept putting him off.
However, early this year as the team was preparing for its World Cup qualifying matches, Shaker got the singer into his virtual production studio and made her finish the lyrics. Together, they tightened the words and the riddim.
The song premiered on local radio in early June and it has now been added to online streaming platforms, including Spotify and iTunes.
Bol Football, which is the Florida-based marketing company selling the teams merchandise has been assisting with promoting the song and is collaborating with the singer to build up more momentum around the team’s journey through the CONCACAF Gold Cup season.
The Emerald Boys Anthem has an infectious riddim and the words are empowering and encourage the listener to cheer for the team and scream out GOAL.
Take a listen to the song and also learn the lyrics below so you can sing along.
Emerald Boys Anthem
Written by Jadine Greenaway
Way dung in de West Indies
My team that full of *heart
Pushing hard against all odds
Real Champions from the *start.
Pre chorus
We likkle but we *tallawah
jus a dot pan de map
but you *know dat we *come far
Every field
Every *stadiuuuuuum
Dem call we de undah daaaaawgs
Top strikers
We striking *goals
Up de rankings
Here we *go
Put ah we name
nah de *history books
As de greatest team nah de world
Dis one here’s for de emerald boys
Everybody jus scream out *goal! GOAL
664 to the whole wide world
everybody jus scream out *goal! GOAL
Represent for de Emerald Isle
Everybody just scream out *goal! GOAL
This one here’s for de emerald boys
Everybody jus scream out *goal! GOAL
Represent! Represent!
Rep the Green Army x4
me proud country ah me country
Me proud ah me country
Me proud ah me country
Me proud ah me country
Dis one here’s for de emerald boys
Everybody jus scream out *goal! GOAL
664 to the whole wide world
everybody jus scream out *goal! GOAL
Represent for de Emerald Isle
Everybody just scream out *goal! GOAL
This one here’s for de emerald boys
Everybody jus scream out *goal! GOAL
Represent! Represent!
Rep the Green Army x4
Me proud country ah we country x4