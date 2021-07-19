Rotary Family Awards Student Winners for Childhood Obesity Competitions

The Rotary Club of Montserrat is pleased to announce its School Winners for its Childhood Obesity Awareness Competitions.

In April 2021, the RCM launched an exciting Childhood Obesity Campaign amongst Primary and Secondary Schools on island, to promote awareness and education of this growing challenge amongst our youth. This initiative formed part of the District 7030’s project themes, as mandated by former District Governor, Lisle Chase. This focus has been adapted by current District Governor Sonia Alleyne for this rotary year, and as such, the Montserrat Community may see other projects being executed around this theme. Through partnership with the Ministry of Education, and as a part of the Club’s Service Projects, schools were invited to participate in competition amongst their peers for attractive prizes.

Within the Primary School setting, students from Grade five and six were invited to participate in an Illustrated Story Competition, the topic being ‘Childhood Obesity and Me’. Students competed for a winning prize of EC$1000.00. Within the Secondary School setting, students from Forms’ four and five were invited to participate in an Essay Competition, with a limit of two thousand words, a deadline of May 7th, 2021, the topic being, ‘Childhood Obesity and its effects’. Students within this age group competed for a cash prize of EC$1000.00. The RCM received 52 submissions in total.

Judging for both competitions ensued in June of 2021. The Judging team comprised of the following individuals;

o Ms. Angela Estwick – Country Manager ECCB (Local Branch) and Head Judge

o Mrs. Maunelva Taylor Benjamin – Nutritionist, Ministry of Health and Judge

o Ms. Deonne Semple – Director, Policy and Planning, Foundation Director, RCM and Judge

The Rotary Club of Montserrat is pleased to announce the winners in each category respectively. Through this medium, we do extend warm and heartiest congratulations to the following students from the respective schools;

o Jaazani Hackett of the Brades Primary School

o Nianna St. Claire of the Montserrat Secondary School.

Special mention must be made of Ms. Mahi Bakishani of the St. Augustine Primary School whose submission was worthy of distinction.

Sincere gratitude is extended to all participants of the Primary and Secondary schools for making this competition a reality. A hearty thank you to the parents and teachers who supported students’ efforts and encouraged their participation in the respective competitions. To our esteemed judges, who gave of their time and effort to judge the brilliant and professional submissions received. Sincere appreciation is also extended to the Department of Community, Youth Affairs and Sports within the Ministry of Education for its support and commitment to the continued development of Youth on island. Special mention must be made of past Club Service Director and team for their contribution to the success of this initiative, and to the entire Rotary family, for its support of this development initiative.

We the members and friends of Rotary are deeply appreciative of your contribution to the success of the organization, and extend sincere appreciation to you, the public, as you continue to support us, in our execution of community Service projects. We know that you will continue to give of your best to Rotary, and we do look forward to your support in all future initiatives.