National Day of Prayer & Thanksgiving Programme

Wednesday, July 21 has been declared a public holiday to accommodate the National Day of Prayer & Thanksgiving.

This day of prayer is to commemorate the July 18, anniversary of the start of volcanic eruptions on the island in 1995.

Celebrating the Goodness of God is the theme of the day which is being coordinated by the Montserrat Christian Council.

All churches are expected to be open from 6AM to noon for prayer and reflection.

From 7AM to 3PM moments of prayer and reflection from various members of the clergy will air on ZJB Radio.

Between 4PM to 5:35PM are invited to call the ZJB Radio and share prayers with listeners.

At 5:35PM there will be closing reflections from Premier Joseph Farrell.