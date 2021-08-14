Flash Flood Watch Issued for Montserrat

The Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Service has issued a flash flood watch for flash-flood prone areas on the island. The flash flood threat level is moderate for Antigua and elevated for the rest and there is the potential for limited to significant impacts in the watch areas. To be safe, implement your flood plan.

Timing: Tonight 8 pm until Sunday 8 am.

Synopsis: Tropical Storm Grace is expected to pass through the area. This will result in heavy showers. Rainfall rates of 60 mm (2.4 in) per hour or more are possible with isolated higher total will produce minor flooding and may produce moderate or worse flash flooding.

Potential Impacts: Localised disruption to transportation; localised population displacement; erosion; environmental degradation; localised damage to dams, embankment, irrigation and drainage facilities; high sediments transport into reservoir; localised disruption to communication; localised contamination of potable water; localised loss of livestock; financial losses; injuries; temporary stoppage of health services and damage to infrastructure.

Precautionary/preparedness actions: A flash flood watch means that flooding is possible but not imminent in the watch area.

Residents in these areas should make preparations to protect life, property and livelihood against flooding and be prepared to move to higher ground, if heavy rains develop.

Forecaster: Dale Destin