Statistics Department of Montserrat Releases 2016 – 2019 Compendium

The Statistics Department of Montserrat (SDM) within the Ministry of Finance and Economic Management is pleased to release the

annual series of Statistics Compendium 2016-2019.

The Statistics Compendium is a standard document that is produced by most national statistical offices to provide a ‘one stop shop’ for the main statistics and indicators of the country. The 2016 – 2019 Statistics Compendium includes data on education, health, immigration, accommodations, elections, banking and finance, population, meteorological, public order and economic activity.

The Chief Statistician Siobhan Tuitt expressed thanks to the SDM’s administrative partners who provided the much-needed data required for the compilation of the Statistical Compendium and staff within the SDM who worked tirelessly to bring this project to fruition.

The SDM hopes that this Compendium will be useful to readers and can enhance evidence based decision making.

The Statistics Department aims to have this compendium updated and disseminated annually for Montserrat. All users of statistics are invited to make use of this Compendium and other publications which can be accessed on the Statistics Department’s website at Statistics@gov.ms The direct link to the 2016-2019 Statistics Compendium is as follows:

Click to access Statistics-Conpendium.pdf