MSS Class of 2021 Graduation Closes Out a Tumultuous Year

The Montserrat Secondary School Class of 2021 was encouraged on Wednesday afternoon to see their educational journey as an adventure and to go out and explore. This was the theme of the closing exercise streamed live from the Montserrat Cultural Centre for the invite-only celebration.

Tribute was paid to the late Mrs. Jais-Ann Patterson who was a Geography teacher and went on to serve as the Vice Principal shortly before her untimely passing in February 2021. A moment of silence was also taken for Josiah Pyke who would have been part of the graduating class but died tragically last year.

Acting Principal Toney Allen acknowledged that it had been a tough year for the students battling with another COVID-19 lockdown and the loss of two people who were well loved and played important roles in the MSS family.

Allen took over as principal after the passing of Patterson and the substantive principal was sent on leave.

In an uplifting end-of-year report, Allen shared highlights of the past year and also several plans for improving the school’s physical campus as well as the programmes.

Allen called it “an unusual year” which called for a brief return to online learning in February 2021. He said three more teachers have now completed their teacher training online with The UWI Mona. Teachers who also wish to receive their training certification will be supported in doing so.

The acting principal is hopeful that in the new school year, work will begin to restore Blocks L&M which have been out of commission. The plans to have the seven classrooms, labs and bathrooms ready for September 2021 have been delayed.

The principal said that focus will be placed on the Agricultural programme as the need for Montserrat’s food security is a pressing issue. MSS will be expanding its livestock unit with goats, sheep and rabbits. The plan will also see an expansion of the current broiler chicken plant with slaughter equipment and more space for birds.

The Bank of Montserrat Ltd. was acknowledged for their contribution of the funds to erect a second greenhouse. This greenhouse will allow for the students to start a fruit orchard and grow more local vegetables. There are also plans to invest in packaging and labelling, new signage and beautification of the school compound.

Before closing his report, Allen told the graduating class to “keep moving and keep exploring. Stay optimistic at all times. Everyone can have a success story.”

Featured speaker of the ceremony was licensed pilot and air traffic controller at the John A. Osborne Airport, Jordan Taylor. In a frank and inspiring speech, Taylor told the graduates to get comfortable with the idea of lifelong learning. He said they would have to relearn everything they know. “Pursue what you like relentlessly,” he urged. “People who learn well achieve it by understanding how they learn best. Use every resource to your advantage.”

Taylor said they needed to understand how to manage money and that it was not simply about working and being able to buy what you want. He said they will soon learn that money takes much longer to earn than it does to spend.

“Think before you act. Focus on your strengths and learn the rest,” added Taylor.

Shay-Reese Chambers is the valedictorian for the MSS Class of 2021. In her short message to her class, she said while she was unsure of what her future career path would be, she was excited to discover what was next. She encouraged them all to go after their dreams.

Chambers received the Premier’s Award for Highest Academic Average, the Bank of Montserrat Ltd. Valedictorian Award, MUL Award for Excellence in Sciences, Siobhan Tuitt Award for Math, and Delta Petroleum Ltd. Award for Math and Science.

Shay-Reese also took home top honours in Food & Nutrition, Principles of Business, Geography, English, Math, Biology and Chemistry. She also received a leadership medal.

This year, in addition to the subject honours and corporate awards, students were commended with medals for their non-academic contributions over their school career.

The full list of students and their awards are below:

Class of 2021 Students, Subject Honors, Non-Academic Medals, and Corporate Awards

Form 5-1

Girandi Alcala – Spanish, Social Studies, Office Administration, Steady Application Medal, Ashok’s Supermarket Award for Excellence in Business

Kayla Baptiste

Carisa Brudy – Office Administration, Steady Application Medal, Leadership Medal, Bank of Montserrat Ltd. Award for Information Technology

Shania Bryan – Leadership Medal

Shay-Reese Chambers – English, Math, Biology, Chemistry, Principles of Business, Geography, Food & Nutrition, Leadership Medal, Premier’s Award for Highest Academic Average, the Bank of Montserrat Ltd. Valedictorian Award, MUL Award for Excellence in Sciences, Siobhan Tuitt Award for Math, and Delta Petroleum Ltd. Award for Math and Science

Keturah Daley – Leadership Medal

Dante Daniel – Conduct Medal, Leadership Medal

Diesha Greenaway – Leadership Medal

Aryssa James – Leadership Medal

Tashawna Nelson – History, Principles of Accounts, Leadership Medal, Montserrat Christian Council Ethics Award

Adia Page – Building Construction, Steady Application Medal, Conduct Medal, Leadership Medal

Ruby Ray-Idiaghe – Steady Application Medal, Conduct Medal, Leadership Medal

Julia Romeo – Leadership Medal

Yah’da Samuel

Nianna St. Claire – Steady Application Medal, Conduct Medal, Leadership Medal, School Spirit Medal, Jermaine Wade Leadership Award

Dominick Archer – Leadership Medal

Keon Christopher – French, Information Technology, Steady Application Medal, School Spirit Medal, Leadership Medal, Dr. Luke Edgecombe Excellence in Theatre Arts Award, Denise Silcott Excellence in French Award

Trevor Howe – Conduct Medal, Leadership Medal, Montserrat Union of Teachers Award for Exemplary Conduct

Jermahri Meade – Physical Education/Sports, Steady Application Medal, Conduct Medal, Leadership Medal, Excellence in Math Award, Rotary Club Humanitarian Award for Service Above Self

Jovorne Oliver – Leadership Medal

Mohit Sadhwani – Physics, Steady Application Medal, Leadership Medal

Form 5-2

Tiffany Agard – Visual Arts, Steady Application Medal

Youseline Dufrene – Leadership Medal

Toni Fenton – School Spirit Medal, Leadership Medal

Ferviany Garcia – Steady Application Medal

Marettha Greenaway – Theatre Arts, Most Improved in Integrated Science, Leadership Medal, School Spirit Medal

Keona Hiles – English, Conduct Medal

Llovone Martin – Leadership Medal

Rosanna Rasool – Leadership Medal

Thiana Thornhill – Leadership Medal

Jahniqueca Wilkins – Math, Social Studies, Steady Application Medal, Conduct Medal, Leadership Medal, Montserrat Christian Council Ethics Award, Ashok’s Supermarket Most Improved Student

Jared Antoine

Sonivae Clarke

Joel McArthur – Conduct Medal

Dale Thaxter

Quebert Williams – Conduct Medal

Form 5-3

Alecia Alison

McKayla Baptiste – EDPM, Technical Drawing

Tasheka Fisher

Deeshante Meade – English

Kallai Phillip

Jesumene Pierre – Leadership Medal

Anisha Turner – Social Studies, Agriculture, Steady Application Medal

Adwani Wade – Math, Steady Application Medal, Leadership Medal

Jaedon Buffonge

De’Kwon Lee-Cabey

Tyrique Chambers

Joshua Fenton

Ajani Lewis

Geserlon Louis-Charles – Integrated Science

Phion Mulcare

Dinari Serrant – Conduct Medal, Leadership Medal, Montserrat Christian Council Ethics Award

Antwone Sinclair

Nyack Webster – School Spirit Medal

Nehemiah Younge

Form 5-4

Junelle Allen

Kiorainy Martinez-Morillo – English, Steady Application

Amanikie Duncan

Alwain Edwards

J’Shwaun Fenton

Mahkeem Greenaway – Music, Conduct Medal

Jirah James – Math, Social Studies, Food & Nutrition, Steady Application Medal, Montserrat Christian Council Ethics Award

Luis Del Carmen Perez – Conduct Medal

Franso Pierre

Winston Rowe

Kenville Winspeare – Most Dedicated to Practicals