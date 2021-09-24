Register to Take the Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine

Residents now have the option to receive either the COVID-19 vaccine from Oxford AstraZeneca or Pfizer.

Premier Joseph Farrell said last week in a recorded interview that the Foreign & Commonwealth Development Office (FCDO) has agreed to support the availability of the Pfizer COVID-19 virus vaccine for Montserratians.

The national vaccination programme stalled after the island received 5000 doses from the UK but had to share more than 2100 doses with Anguilla and the Bahamas due to lack of interest on the part of residents. To date, only 1483 people have received the first dose and 1388 the second dose. A batch of 80 doses of the AstraZeneca was shipped to the island recently to facilitate those awaiting the second dose.

Farrell said that residents interested in receiving the Pfizer version of the vaccine, which is produced in the United States, will have to register at the St. John’s Health Centre. As the American vaccine requires more stable environments to protect its viability, it is necessary to make adequate preparations for receiving and administering the vaccine within a defined window of time.

Residents can contact the St. John’s Health Centre Monday through Friday at Tel: 1 (664) 491-5218.