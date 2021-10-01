Premier Farrell’s Statement on the Airline Incident at the John A. Osborne Airport

The following is the statement shared on Thursday on ZJB Radio Montserrat from Premier Joseph E. Farrell regarding the SVG accident at the local airport.

“Residents of Montserrat, yesterday (Wednesday September 29, 2021) evening at around 6:00p.m., I received a telephone call informing me of an airline incident which occurred at the John A. Osborne Airport, involving one of the airlines operating between V.C Bird Airport and the John A. Osborne Airport in Montserrat.

“My thoughts, and that of the Government and people of Montserrat are with the passengers, the pilots and the families at this time. It is my understanding that some passengers would have sustained some injury. It is my hope that they are not too serious and I also want to assure you that the health team here on island will provide you with the best care possible for your speedy recovery. We know this is a stressful time for you the passengers and your families. We are truly disheartened by this unfortunate incident and we thank God for His surrounding presence even now.

“I extend appreciation to all the teams who assisted in dealing with the incident and their tremendous effort in managing such a highly complex environment. While present at the Airport, I observed them working diligently and professionally. I want to thank you very much.

“The John A Osborne Airport is currently open with flights operating as normal and The UK Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) is conducting an investigation as standard procedure. We will await the outcome of the investigation to understand the root cause and to explore ways to reduce the likelihood of a re-occurrence.

“We therefore ask the general public to be patient, while we await the formal report and to avoid the urge to form conclusions which may be inaccurate and lead to the circulation of misinformation.

“Once again, to the passengers and their families, please be comforted by the fact that we are all in this with you, and together, we will ride out this storm. May God continue to bless all of you.

“Thank you.”