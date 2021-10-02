ECCB’s Financial Information Month Begins

Montserrat’s office of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) will celebrate Financial Information Month (FIM) along with their partners and the other member states throughout the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU).

FIM, which was initiated in 2002, is observed every October under the theme Financial Empowerment Through Education, and is geared towards attaining a financially developed and vibrant ECCU region that fosters strong and sustainable economic growth and the improved well-being of the residents and citizens. Each year, FIM partners roll out various programmes in their respective countries on financial, economic, business and entrepreneurial matters in an effort to attain this goal.

As the region continues to work towards adjusting to the changes posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the FIM partners believe that it is critical to continue educating the public on how to cope during these times and agreed on the FIM 2021 area of focus: Innovation in the Face of Financial Adversity – Respond! Recover! Rise! Throughout the month, activities will surround this area of focus and highlight the following subthemes:

1. Let’s Get Digital: Equipping yourself for the digital way of life;

2. Make saving, budgeting and investing a habit for a more comfortable tomorrow; and

3. Minding your business: How your small business can stay afloat in tough times.

FIM partners in each ECCB member country will execute a number of initiatives in observance of FIM 2021 which will be posted on the FIM Facebook page at www.facebook.com/financialinformationmonthECCU.

Initiatives planned for Montserrat are:

Friday, Oct. 1 – Declaration Speech by Premier Farrell on ZJB Radio followed by ECCB Country Manager’s Presentation

Sunday, Oct. 3 – 9AM Service at the Roman Catholic Church

Tuesday, Oct. 5 to Tuesday October 12 – Virtual Games Competition

Thursday, Oct. 7 – Radio Panel Discussion (interactive) – Let’s Get Digital: Equipping yourself for the digital way of like (Part 1) on ZJB Radio

Wednesday, Oct. 12 – Celebrating Entrepreneurship mini symposium

Thursday, Oct. 14 – Radio Panel Discussion (interactive) – Make saving, budgeting and investing a habit for a more comfortable tomorrow (Part II – Diaspora Contribution – Pensions)

Friday, Oct. 15 – FIM T-Shirt Day 1

Tuesday, Oct. 19 – Radio Presentation (Interactive) – Let’s Get Digital: Equipping yourself for the digital way of life – ZJB (Diaspora Contribution – Cybersecurity)

Saturday, Oct. 23 – High Visibility Wellness Walk – St. John’s to Little Bay followed by Treasure Hunt

Monday, Oct. 25 – FIM Trivia Night

Tuesday, Oct. 26 – Radio Panel Discussion 3 (Interactive) – Make saving, budgeting and investing a habit for a more comfortable tomorrow (Part IV – Investment)

Friday, Oct. 29 – Charity Donations on ZJB Radio Montserrat & FIM T-Shirt Day 2

Radio quizzes for Primary School students – Monday Oct. 11 to Friday, Oct. 15 on ZJB Radio Montserrat.

Radio quizzes for Secondary School students – Monday Oct. 18 to Friday, Oct. 22 on ZJB Radio Montserrat.

FIM is made possible through the collaborative efforts of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB), ECCU member governments, financial and academic institutions, the media, other private and public sector institutions and community-based groups.