Access Division Conducting a Travel Survey for Montserrat

As part of its continued work to improve access and connectivity to Montserrat, the Access Division, Office of the Premier is conducting a travel survey.

The online ‘Montserrat Travel Survey’ is an important aspect of the Access Division’s stakeholder engagement; as the feedback received will be factored into the planning framework for Montserrat’s access and connectivity.

This survey is targeted towards persons living outside of Montserrat. This includes the Montserrat Diaspora, Visitors to the island, and the Expat community.

The survey would be active for the period October 4th to October 31st, 2021 and should take approximately 3 minutes to complete.

The survey is available at the following link: https://forms.gle/ZNeLWVVu15VjvtN37