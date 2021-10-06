Imported Cases Increasing With COVID-19 Variants

The Ministry of Health and Social Services has identified six new cases of COVID-19 on Montserrat.

According to the Government Information Unit (GIU), on Monday October 4, Health Officials indicated that these six persons are members of one household; five of whom were identified as positive for COVID-19, using the testing protocol for persons arriving on island. The other case is a direct contact of the arriving passengers. They are presently isolated at home and are expected to fully recover.

These new cases bring the number of active cases on Montserrat to eight; and the total of confirmed cases to 40.

Officials also noted that frequency of imported cases was increasing, due largely to the highly infectious nature of variants of the COVID-19 virus. As the number of cases increase so too does the risk of community transmission of the virus. Continued observance of the quarantine protocols and good hygiene therefore continues to be of upmost importance.

Unvaccinated residents to include children from age 12 and persons interested in the booster programme are urged to register for COVID-19 vaccination. To register, contact the St. John’s Health Centre at 491-5218. Vaccination continues to prove safe and effective against severe illness and death from COVID-19.

Vaccine registration closes on October 15, 2021.