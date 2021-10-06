WINAIR Twin Otter Service for Holiday Season

The Access Division announced Wednesday that WINAIR will be providing additional air services during the upcoming Christmas holiday season. However, these flights will not be covered by the current subsidy arrangements that Government has with local airlines.

According to a release from the Government Information Unit, both Fly Montserrat and SVG Air, will be conducting their regular flight schedules throughout the holiday season. Both airlines will be operating a minimum of two flights per day, in the morning and afternoon, Monday through Sunday. However, the scheduled flights are dependent on passenger demand.

In addition to the regular carriers that service the island, WINAIR will be operating its Twin-Otter aircraft during the holiday season and would be available to transport passengers along the Antigua – Montserrat – Antigua route. The WINAIR schedule is as follows:

The ticket subsidy only applies for Fly Montserrat and SVG Air and does not include WINAIR.

To book flights please visit the airline website of your choice:

 Fly Montserrat – www.flymontserrat.com or call: 1-664-491-3434

 SVG Air – www.flysvgair.com or call: 664-392-3877, 1-268-562-8033

 WINAIR – www.fly-winair.sx or reservations@fly-winair.com call: +1 (721) 545-4237

The current subsidy will not apply during the peak periods of:

(a) December 15, 2021 to January 14, 2022, and;

(b) March 1 to April 14, 2022;

Customers are therefore advised to reassess their travel arrangements considering this update regarding the airline schedule for the holiday season.