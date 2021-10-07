Ministry of Health to Observe World Mental Health Day

Montserrat will once again join the international community in the observance of WORLD MENTAL HEALTH DAY on October 10, 2021.

World Mental Health Day is the annual global mental health awareness campaign organized by the World Federation for Mental Health. The day is expected to be commemorated in over 100 countries.

“As we become more conscious of the increasing polarity, or deemed inequalities across the world, the World Mental Health Federation has aptly selected this year’s theme dubbed ‘Mental Health in an Unequal World’. The World Mental Health Federation noted that among the evident global inequalities, are the very wealthy becoming wealthier; and the number of people living in poverty is still far too high. Across the world, such inequalities generally have an impact on people’s mental health. Further inequalities are still realized as it affects individuals living with mental health challenges, for example, lack of access to mental health services and lack of investment in mental health disproportionate to the overall health budget contributes to the mental health treatment gap,” a statement from the Ministry of Health said.

“Here in Montserrat, despite free mental health care, the issue of stigma and discrimination of individuals living with mental health challenges limit their access to Mental Health Care. The Mental Health Unit is embarking on a community awareness campaign to address this inequality. The aim of this campaign is geared at enabling community participation in reducing social stigma and discrimination,” the statement continued.

The Calendar of Activities include:

 October 6, 2021 discussion on ‘Talking Health’ to be aired on the Radio Montserrat and Government Information Unit on Digicel Channel 96, and on GIU’s YouTube and Facebook platforms.

 October 10, 2021 (World Mental Health Day) Media Addresses by His Excellency the Governor of Montserrat and the Honorable Minister of Health and Social Services

 October 9, 2021 Prayer to be offered by the Seventh Day Adventist Churches at their worship centers

 October 10, 2021 Prayer to be offered by all Churches at various Worship centers.

 October 11, 2021 Community outreach awareness/campaign on Mental Health Stigma and Discrimination (Economy Bakery Complex, opposed the BBC Complex)

Members of the public and the media are invited to participate in all events as we join hands together to eliminate these inequalities.