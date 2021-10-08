How to Get the Vaccination Proof Required to Travel to the UK

Planning a visit to the United Kingdom?

Your vaccination card is not enough to get you entry. According to the UK travel rules a letter of proof from the overseas territory government showing you’ve been fully vaccinated under the UK overseas vaccine programme is required.

Residents of Montserrat who have been vaccinated must request this letter from the Ministry of Health confirming they have been vaccinated.

According to the Ministry of Health, you should apply for the letter at least five working days before you need to travel.

In your correspondence to the Chief Medical Officer, provide your name, date of birth, dates of your vaccination and expected travel date. Include a copy of your passport and your vaccination card if sending via email or applying in person.

Approved vaccines for the UK