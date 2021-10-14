Ministry of Health to Step Up Monitoring of Mask Wearing

The Ministry of Health and Social Services is making an urgent appeal for residents to follow the face covering directive as stipulated by the Government’s Public Health–COVID-19 Suppression Orders.

A government release said the health ministry has seen “noticeable relaxation among the public as it relates to wearing face coverings in public spaces such as supermarkets, buses, health centres and other establishments.”

Quarantine Manager Trevor Howe, emphasized that mask wearing is required for all residents as recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) and other global health agencies. The WHO recommends that both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals should wear face coverings as the Delta mutation of the virus continues to spread. Data shows the vaccinated are protected from life-threatening symptoms of the disease.

However, although lowered, there is still risk of catching the virus and transmitting it to others. Hence the importance of face coverings.

Additionally, Howe, who also holds responsibility for monitoring adherence to the Public Health COVID-19 Suppression mandates indicated that health officers will be closely monitoring to ensure businesses are displaying appropriate signs insisting on face coverings for entry and providing hand hygiene stations for clients.

