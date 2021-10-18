10 Complete Studies at The University of the West Indies

On Saturday October 16, 2021, The UWI Open Campus held its virtual graduation, the second since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

Five of Six Graduates from the Montserrat Site participated in the virtual ceremony. They were:

Mrs. Laurine Winspeare who completed the BSc Management Studies,

Miss Stephanie O’Garro – BSc Accounting with Honours,

Miss Monique Mighty who earned the BEd Language Education (Literature in English) with Honours,

Mr. Daniel Darroux – the Certificate in Human Resources Management and

Miss Fiona Meade earned a Post Graduate Diploma in Management and Education.

Miss Dennissia Gerald who was a student at the Montserrat Site completed the BSc Human Resources Management with Honours.

Three graduates from the Mona Campus also completed their studies in the 2020/2021 academic year. They are:

Mr. Lester Ryan – BSc Social Work with honours;

Miss Leona Tamika Daley – BSc Social Work also with honours; and

Miss Brenda Daley who completed the MSc in Nursing Administration.

Miss Darenthea Sweeney completed with honours, a double major leading to the BSc in Agricultural Technology and Geography from the St. Augustine Campus.

The staff at the Open Campus Site in Montserrat extends sincere congratulations to all of the graduates for their achievements and wishes them well in their future endeavours as they contribute to the island’s development.

Persons who are thinking of pursuing or continuing their higher education journey in January 2022, are invited to explore the website www.open.uwi.edu to see the many programmes on offer. The Admissions portal is currently open and the Deadline for Applications for Undergraduate programmes is December 15, 2021 and November 15 for Postgraduate programmes respectively.