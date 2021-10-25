Montserrat Alliouagana’s Festival of the Word Returns November 18 to 20, 2021

The Alliouagana Festival of the Word is back for its 13th rendition this November.

Slated for November 18th to 20th under the theme Our Future, Our Stories, the festival will be a blend of online and offline events.

Festival Coordinator Nerissa Golden of Goldenmedia said she was delighted to be facilitating another exciting programme to celebrate the best of Montserrat’s literature.

Partnering with the festival committee to deliver events this year is the Montserrat Arts Council and the Ministry of Education through the Montserrat Public Library and the local primary schools. The library will host a week-long exhibition called Write Montserrat: A Literary Retrospective of Our Island’s Authors. Opening on Monday, November 15, the display will showcase the works of local authors in a variety of genres.

“Montserratians at home and abroad have been contributing to building our literature in many fields. We are honoured to present this collection for visitors to the library to enjoy,” Sonja Smith, the Librarian and Exhibit Curator said.

The Book Parade will be held on Thursday, November 18 and allows primary school children to bring their favourite storybook characters to live in costumes in a colourful street parade.

The Arrow Symposium has been moved to Friday evening and will be aired virtually on the festival’s Facebook page. On the programme are two panels, one will look at Harnessing the Power of Arrow’s Legacy and the other What is the Story of Montserrat in the Future?

The Saturday morning workshops will also be held online and focus on various aspects of digital publishing from idea to final production and sales. These workshops are sponsored by the Montserrat Public Library.

New publications from seven of the island’s authors will be celebrated at the Saturday evening gala. The fundraising event aims to highlight these new works which run the spectrum of memoir to poetry and sports history.

“Due to travel restrictions and other limitations, many of our authors have not been able to share their work in a public forum with readers and we believe that the literary festival is positioned to change this. We want to encourage the continued creation of our stories as this is how we shape the future,” the coordinator stated.

Follow the 2021 literary festival activities on Facebook at AFWLitFest or via #AFWLitFest.