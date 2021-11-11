You Are Invited to the AFW LitFest Author’s Gala

Tickets are now on sale for the first Author’s Gala to be held at the 2021 Alliouagana Festival of the Word (AFW LitFest).

The event, scheduled for Saturday, November 20, at the Montserrat Cultural Centre will feature new releases from more than seven authors.

The new books range from poetry to memoirs to fiction.

Included is the highly-anticipated release from Edwin “Red Ride” Martin A Century of Montserrat Cricket, Shirley Osborne’s Goliath and Norman Ryan’s Memoir of a Montserratian Businessman.

There’s an opportunity to win a copy of each book valued at more than $500 with the purchase of your gala ticket.

Tickets are $100 and are available for purchase from the Montserrat Arts Council in Little Bay, the Montserrat Public Library in Brades and Festival Coordinator Nerissa Golden.