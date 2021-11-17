2021 Montserrat Carnival to Be A Community Affair, Says MAC Director

The Montserrat Arts Council (MAC) is moving ahead with plans for end-of-year carnival festivities.
Kenneth “Rabo” Silcott, Director of the MAC said in a statement released on Wednesday that they are embarking “on a journey to bring a Carnival season that is a climatic, pandemic tension-releaser, celebrating our culture, heritage and traditions. Montserrat’s annual Carnival will be hosted as a multifaceted experience combining virtual and community face-to-face celebrations from Friday, December 17th 2021 until Monday, January 3rd 2022.
Montserrat’s annual Carnival is a multi-day adventure which honors the island’s music, pageantry, heritage and culture and is one of the most anticipated end-of-year carnivals in the Caribbean, usually drawing thousands of attendees during the Christmas season.
Silcott said that “as a result of the global pandemic COVID-19, we will see changes in attendance and greater participation in virtual events. As we adopt to the new norm, the revival of our cultural economy will be affected by the behaviours of our people.”
The Crowning of a Queen, which is the Miss Montserrat pageant will make a return this year. The National Calypso Competition, the Soca Monarch shows as well as last year’s very popular King of Kings show are on the schedule.
The venues for all events are still to be confirmed, the director said. They are in discussions with the Ministry of Health and Social Services (MoHSS) to develop a COVID-19 Events and Gatherings Readiness plan as safety is at the forefront of our Carnival celebrations.
The tentative schedule follows:
November 27 – Sashing & Contract Signing Ceremony – Crowning of a Queen
December 4 – Reggae on the Pond
December 17 – Market Day
December 18 – Calypso Eliminations
December 19 – Domino Knockout
December 22 – Nite of Pan
December 23 – Emerald Community Singers – 50th Anniversary Celebrations
December 24 – Shopping, Music & Masquerade
December 25 – Carol Singing
December 26 – Soca Monarch
December 27 – St. John’s Day
December 28 – Crowning of a Queen
December 29 – Calypso Finals
December 30 – King of Kings Show
December 31 – Festival Day – Vendors’ Delight/ Cultural Extravaganza
January 1 – Motorcade
January 2 – Beach Fete & Lime
January 3 – Cultural Extravaganza – The Bands – Cool Down