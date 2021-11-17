2021 Montserrat Carnival to Be A Community Affair, Says MAC Director

The Montserrat Arts Council (MAC) is moving ahead with plans for end-of-year carnival festivities.

Kenneth “Rabo” Silcott, Director of the MAC said in a statement released on Wednesday that they are embarking “on a journey to bring a Carnival season that is a climatic, pandemic tension-releaser, celebrating our culture, heritage and traditions. Montserrat’s annual Carnival will be hosted as a multifaceted experience combining virtual and community face-to-face celebrations from Friday, December 17th 2021 until Monday, January 3rd 2022.

Montserrat’s annual Carnival is a multi-day adventure which honors the island’s music, pageantry, heritage and culture and is one of the most anticipated end-of-year carnivals in the Caribbean, usually drawing thousands of attendees during the Christmas season.

Silcott said that “as a result of the global pandemic COVID-19, we will see changes in attendance and greater participation in virtual events. As we adopt to the new norm, the revival of our cultural economy will be affected by the behaviours of our people.”

The Crowning of a Queen, which is the Miss Montserrat pageant will make a return this year. The National Calypso Competition, the Soca Monarch shows as well as last year’s very popular King of Kings show are on the schedule.

The venues for all events are still to be confirmed, the director said. They are in discussions with the Ministry of Health and Social Services (MoHSS) to develop a COVID-19 Events and Gatherings Readiness plan as safety is at the forefront of our Carnival celebrations.

The tentative schedule follows:

November 27 – Sashing & Contract Signing Ceremony – Crowning of a Queen

December 4 – Reggae on the Pond

December 17 – Market Day

December 18 – Calypso Eliminations

December 19 – Domino Knockout

December 22 – Nite of Pan

December 23 – Emerald Community Singers – 50th Anniversary Celebrations

December 24 – Shopping, Music & Masquerade

December 25 – Carol Singing

December 26 – Soca Monarch

December 27 – St. John’s Day

December 28 – Crowning of a Queen

December 29 – Calypso Finals

December 30 – King of Kings Show

December 31 – Festival Day – Vendors’ Delight/ Cultural Extravaganza

January 1 – Motorcade

January 2 – Beach Fete & Lime

January 3 – Cultural Extravaganza – The Bands – Cool Down