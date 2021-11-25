Integrity Structures Review Committee to Host Two Consultation Meetings

As part of the continued review of the current Integrity-related Commissions, the Integrity Structures Review Committee will host two Community consultation meetings on Tuesday November 30, and Thursday December 2nd in Salem and Look Out respectively.

The review is being coordinated through the Governor’s Office, the Office of the Deputy Governor and the Commissions Secretariat in the Office of the Legislative Assembly and is among priority reforms for the Government of Montserrat.

The review was originally schedule to be complete at the end of this month with the submission of final report and recommendations. However due to public demand and the need for wider consultation the timeline was extended to the middle of January 2022.

In an effort to continue with public consultations, an invitation is extended to everyone within the Salem and Look Out communities and surrounding areas to include community groups, church groups, etc.

Salem:

Date: Tuesday November 30, 2021

Time: 7.30pm

Venue: Salem Methodist Church Hall

Look Out:

Date: Thursday December 2nd, 2021

Time: 7.30pm

Venue: Look Out Community Centre

The purpose of these meetings is to ensure that:

• A wide cross-section of the populace is reached

• To create an awareness of the Complaints and Integrity Commissions

• To gather views from the public on the functioning of these Commissions

Based on this feedback, the Integrity Review Committee will be able to make recommendations for strengthening the functions of their integrity systems, which are seen by members of the public and other stakeholders as presently not being fit for purpose.

The review Committee is tasked with examining the ability of the current Integrity related Commissions to operate and achieve outcomes, determine their effectiveness and where necessary make recommendations for possible improvements.

The Committee comprises professionals from both the public and private sector with backgrounds in finance, data collection, policy development, politics, youth and community work, sports, and public sector management, among other areas.

The members are:

 Peter W A White as Chairman

 Peter D. A. Queeley

 Glen Francis

 Siobhan N Tuitt

 Gilmore Williams