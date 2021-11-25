Register for Boost Your Business – ICT Week Seminar

Automate for Efficiency will be the focus of a two-hour seminar from the Ministry of Communication, Works, Labour and Energy in collaboration with Goldenmedia to be held Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

This event forms part of ICT Week 2021 which is being celebrated under the theme: innovate. Connect. Transform- Leveraging the smart way forward.

The seminar is aimed specifically towards business owners in Montserrat who want to learn how to use technology to grow their business through automation. The session will focus on the following areas:

Automating your sales and marketing processes

Automating your accounting systems

Automation Strategies for various sectors

Bringing visibility to your business via Google Maps

The seminar will be facilitated by three locally based ICT practitioners and advocates, Nerissa Golden, founder of Goldenmedia, Shelasha Payne, the new ICT Officer in MCWLE, and Manish Valechha, founder of Serra, a digital wallet payment solution.

The event takes place on Wednesday 01st December, 2021 at the Montserrat Cultural Centre from 5-7pm.

There will also be some amazing Tech Give-Aways!

Register on or before 29th November or alternatively contact the ICT Department at 664 491 2551.