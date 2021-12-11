Tea Party Sunday to Raise Funds for EcoPlay Park

The Montserrat National Trust continues its drive to raise funds for the construction of their EcoPlay Park this Sunday, December 12 with a tea party and hat parade at the Salem campus.
Attendees on Sunday will be able to view the newly refurbished Red Phone Box which was donated to the Trust and the people of Montserrat by the late Mrs. Margaret Warner.
During the tea party there will be a hat parade and guests are encouraged to come in their best finery which will be judged. The categories are church, sports, best decorated, best male, and best female.
A silent auction offers a chance to win a Spa Treatment at Oasis Spa, a Selection of Wines, a Spiral Ham, a Weekend at Vue Pointe Hotel, and a Portable Bluetooth Audio System.
Tickets to the event are $20 for adults and $10 for children.
Purchase your tickets from the Trust or member of of the MNT Executive Board or reserve your ticket on 491 3086 or info@montserratnationaltrust.ms.
To donate directly to the EcoPlay park click here: https://www.ukotcf.org.uk/appeals/eco-play-montserrat/