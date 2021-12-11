Time to Register for MUT’s Jr. Calypso Show Returning in 2022

The Montserrat Union of Teachers (MUT) said Friday that they have begun plans to host the very popular Junior Calypso Show in 2022.

According to public relations officer Rhiana Meade the organisation has been producing the competition for the past 21 years, with the aim to showcase Montserrat’s younger calypsonians as well as prepare them for the senior Calypso Monarch Competition. COVID-19 affected hosting and producing the show for the past two years, however, the group is hopeful that the show will return in 2022 and are preparing for the same.

“The chosen theme is “COVID-19″ giving singers and songwriters a very wide and very current subject area from which they can garner their creative thoughts,” said Meade.

Registration is open to children aged 7 – 16 until December 21, 2021. Registration forms can be collected from the Montserrat Public Library. For further information the following persons can also be contacted: M.U.T Vice President, Jose White at #392-1403; M.U.T Treasurer, Hyacinth Bramble-Browne at #496-2412 or MUT PRO Rhiana Meade at # 496-1870.

“We do hope that our children will be inspired to participate in the competition and that we will be able to produce the show in light of the current global climate,” added the PRO.