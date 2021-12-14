Mural Competition for the Expanded Montserrat Public Library

The Montserrat Public Library is launching a mural competition for its soon-to-be-expanded headquarters.

According to librarian Sonja Smith, the overriding arc of this competition is to engage the minds of all the young children on island between the ages of 5-12 in making the area more child friendly. The most appealing mural will form part of the overall design in the Children & Activity Area for the new Library Headquarters.

The competition is open and all entries can be submitted to the Public Library in Brades or by email to meadef@gov.ms on or before February 15, 2022. Additional details on the mural can be obtained by contacting the Public Library on 664- 491-4706.

A very attractive prize awaits the winner of the competition and they will be involved in the painting of the mural in the library.