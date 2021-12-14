Rotary Santa Coming to Your Village Friday December 24

Santa Claus is coming to your village this but you’ve got to be fast or you might miss him.
The Rotary Club of Montserrat is back with it’s annual ‘Round the Island Santa’ on Friday, December 24, 2021.
The event has been rescheduled from the earlier promoted date and time of Sunday.
Santa and his elves will leave Salem at 11AM and make their way to the north of the island, passing through each village along the way.
Parents and children are encouraged to listen out for the jingle bells, and the HO, HO, HO, to know when Santa is coming.